The Government is preparing to review the rules of the dignity decree approved by the first Conte government. Il Messaggero writes it indicating that we are moving towards the cancellation of the reasons provided for employment with a fixed-term contract of up to 24 months and that a further possible extension of 12 months will then be possible on the basis of union agreements at a territorial, company, or to be included in collective agreements.

Easier for companies to hire temporary workers

If the hypothesis is confirmed, it will be easier for companies to hire fixed-term workers with contracts of up to two years. The “dignity decree”, one of the flagship provisions of the Five Star Movement, had introduced stringent reasons for the signing of fixed-term contracts of more than 12 months by companies, ie temporary and objective needs unrelated to ordinary activity; replacement of workers; temporary and significant increases in activity.

Order by the end of January

The intention of the government would be to bring a special decree to the council of ministers by the end of January. The general rule will be that up to 24 months fixed-term contracts can be stipulated between the company and the worker without the need to introduce a causal.

The role of national collective agreements

A further possible extension of 12 months will then be possible on the basis of the agreements that will be included in the national, territorial and corporate collective agreements. The latter will therefore be the ones to foresee the reasons for a possible extension of the fixed-term contracts. Collective agreements may also establish that the reasons apply before 24 months as an exception to the general rule which will be the absence of constraints for contracts up to two years.