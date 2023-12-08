Home » Work that is not finished in Santa Marta
News

Work that is not finished in Santa Marta

by admin
Work that is not finished in Santa Marta

Santa Marta is one of the most touristic cities in Colombia and El Rodadero, located in the northern commune of the Gaira area, is one of the favorite places for those who come to enjoy the beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Although in recent times, people who choose this city as a vacation destination encounter a recurring problem: The streets that are synonymous with accidents and that, in addition, are used as a hotel by those who live in begging conditions, making it less attractive. to the most visited area in Santa Marta.

The street dividers, positioned to differentiate the bicycle route from the vehicular route, have been destroyed by those who ignore traffic and mobility regulations.

The death traps that are found on the busiest roads in Gaira and that do not have adequate signage to warn drivers and pedestrians.

The unfinished work of the aqueduct and sewage companies represents dangers for those who travel along the roads of El Rodadero.

The most striking and recurring panorama, not only in the Gaira – Rodadero commune, but throughout Santa Marta, are the people in a condition of begging who spend the night on the streets of the city causing discomfort to the people who visit this sector.

You may be interested in: This is how the search goes on Candle Day in Santa Marta: these are the prices

See also  The end of the manual gearbox - Ian Bogost

You may also like

Test alarm: cell phones and sirens are ringing...

Zulnurain Nasr al-Din, the lawyer, writes: Escape from...

Brother of the Venezuelan who murdered Laken Riley...

In Valledupar they captured a man wanted by...

Today is a warning day in Germany: When...

In Yoo is expanding the radius of his...

In Popayán there will be a public hearing...

Can the revocation be rejected if the person...

An audio recording increases the disagreement between the...

The United States assured that there is a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy