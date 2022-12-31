The big slowdown in employment: according to the Excelsior-Unioncamere survey, job offers in the period December 2022-February 2023 in the province of Treviso will be six thousand less compared to the same period last year. A “heavy” drop if we consider that the revenues expected by companies up to February amount to around 20,300, compared to 26,000 and over a year ago.

Companies do not trust an economic context that is still too uncertain, caught between international crises, nightmare recession, aftermath of the pandemic: “The trend of orders is fluctuating” he comments Mario Pozzapresident of the Treviso-Belluno Chamber of Commerce and Unioncamere Veneto, «in moments of greater work, people prefer to have those already in the company work overtime, rather than hiring people who then risk having to leave home soon».

Budget and forecasts

Yet the same Excelsior-Unioncamere survey claims that in 2022 things went “less worse than expected” as regards employment. The province of Treviso closed the first eleven months of 2022 with a positive balance of 6,580 job positions (difference between hires and terminations), down compared to 7,980 in 2021, but better than in 2019.

Demand from businesses remained strong: 82,600 hires made in the first eleven months of this year, compared to 75,100 in 2021 and 77,000 in 2019. The slowdown can be seen in the forecasts for the coming months. «A significant slowdown in the demand for labor in Treviso could, if anything, concern the first months of 2023 – the analysts explain – the expected revenues from companies for the quarter December 2022-February 2023 amount to 20,380, almost 6,000 less than the forecasts collected last year year for the same time horizon.

Explanation

Covid, commodity crisis, Russo-Ukrainian war: 2023 is about to be the fourth consecutive year of global crisis and uncertainty. And companies don’t feel like betting on personnel growth.

«All the investments and programs are short-term» affirms Pozza, «the other aspect that emerges is the remodulation of work. The cost of energy and the climate of uncertainty in job orders leads to changes in working hours, for example the working hours are concentrated in the course of the day, finishing on Thursday instead of Friday, the resources already in the company are used differently, without going to get any new ones”. The crisis between Serbia and Kosovo also worries local businesses: “Serbia is a fundamental outlet market for us, one of the most important in Europe, I feel the entrepreneurs who work there are very worried”.

What’s worse, they won’t be passing crises: «We are now in the fourth year of uncertainty. I’m not saying we’re getting used to it, but we have to almost resign ourselves to this situation, it will take a long time before returning to the pre-Ukrainian crisis and pre-Covid normality”.