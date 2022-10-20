- Work together to continuously realize the people’s yearning for a better life!The blueprint for a better people’s livelihood outlined in the report of the 20th National Congress ignites eager expectations inside and outside the venue_Shijiazhuang News Shijiazhuang Daily
- Talking about People’s Livelihood–Special Report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- A new picture of people’s life from the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Constantly realize the people’s yearning for a better life Ta Kung Pao
- Continue to realize the people’s yearning for a better life People
- Always share the same breath, common destiny, and heart to heart with the people—A summary of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Will the United States and Britain support Australia in developing nuclear-powered submarines?Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Engaging in closed and exclusive "small circles" is unpopular and has no way out