Those who are sharp at the beginning must plan for the end, and those who succeed must first plan for the beginning.

Showing a new look and full of people’s expectations, we ushered in the first two sessions of the country after the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the work of the CPPCC will embark on a new journey.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. The Party Central Committee has paid close attention to the work of the CPPCC, made a series of major deployments, and put forward a series of new requirements. In the past five years, the CPPCC has adhered to the two themes of unity and democracy, raised the level of political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs, maintained integrity and innovation, concentrated efforts, contributed wisdom to the development of the party and the country, and created a new situation in the work of the CPPCC.

Negotiation Mechanism Keeping Upright and Innovating

Negotiations are richer

“Under China‘s socialist system, it is the essence of people’s democracy to find the greatest common divisor of the wishes and demands of the whole society. Deliberative democracy is the party leading the people to effectively govern the country and ensure that the people are in charge of their own affairs. It is an important institutional design of democracy, which complements and complements each other with electoral democracy.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the development of people’s democracy in the whole process endows the CPPCC with a new historical mission in the new era and points out the direction for strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC.

The CPPCC promotes broad unity and multi-party cooperation in consultations, and plays a role in upholding and developing people’s democracy throughout the process and promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Practice has fully proved that the whole process of people’s democracy is the broadest, most authentic, and most effective democracy. The CPPCC is an important institutional arrangement suitable for China. We must uphold the CPPCC system and develop the cause of the CPPCC.

Business seeks common ground and cooperation achieves success. Over the past five years, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has focused on the functional positioning of specialized consultation institutions, continuously promoted institutional innovation, improved the structure of consultation and deliberation, and made two-way efforts to advise on governance and build consensus. “Out of level.

In October 2018, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held the first remote consultation event on online political discussions, advising senior officials on “optimizing the business environment and promoting the high-quality development of the private economy”. More than 800 committee members logged on to the duty performance platform, and put forward 100,000 words of opinions and suggestions in the special political discussion group.

Innovate the carrier form of negotiation and expand the depth and breadth of negotiation. Facing the new situation and new tasks, the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference established a remote consultation meeting on the Internet to extend the consultation from the venue to the Internet, expand the participation of committee members, and enhance the convenience of performing duties; create an expert consultation meeting to organize cross-sector and interdisciplinary , cross-field expert committee members and relevant scholars, carry out forward-looking research and in-depth consultations on major issues, and form a number of high-quality advice results. Improve and strengthen the effectiveness of biweekly consultation forums, increase the density of consultations, and strengthen discussions and exchanges. The participating members are mainly members of democratic parties and people without party affiliation, and select specific issues with small cuts and high social concern for in-depth discussions.

Improve the institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization of deliberative democracy. Focusing on the implementation of the “Regulations on the Political Consultation Work of the Communist Party of China“, formulate and implement the annual consultation plan of the CPPCC National Committee, focus on the central tasks of the party and the country for in-depth consultation and deliberation; establish a working mechanism in which members of the chairman’s meeting take the lead in leading and supervising key proposals, and effectively promote the transformation of proposals and suggestions; Organize expert committee members and relevant scholars to conduct in-depth research on major strategic issues, and further play the role of application-oriented think tanks; build a high-level talent pool for participating in and discussing state affairs with the characteristics of the CPPCC, and provide intellectual resources for promoting the construction of specialized consultation institutions… to play the role of specialized consultation institutions Institutional guarantees are more complete, and institutional advantages are better transformed into the effectiveness of national governance.

Focus on the overall service of the center

Fulfilling duties for the country and the people

As big as a big country is, it also has its weight. The “big country” is what is needed for the development of all fields of the country and the happiness of thousands of families. Keeping the cause in mind and shouldering the responsibility, in the past five years, the CPPCC has focused on the central tasks of the party and the country, aimed at grasping key points, making up for shortcomings, and strengthening weaknesses, conducting in-depth consultations and strengthening supervision; listening to the voices of the masses, and helping to resolve To solve practical problems in the field of people’s livelihood, improve the well-being of the people, and hand over an answer sheet that can stand the test of history and the people.

During the “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” period, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference launched large-scale actions around winning the battle against poverty. On the basis of the original 9 special committees, a new agricultural and rural committee was established. In 2018, six vice chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference led a team to the “three districts and three states” and other deeply impoverished areas. Nearly a hundred members went to 14 provinces, regions and municipalities for special investigations, looking for countermeasures, thinking of ways, and making suggestions. In the past five years, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has established poverty alleviation as a key negotiation topic every year, held 4 special deliberative standing committee meetings, inspected and surveyed 17 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and covered all the main battlefields of poverty alleviation. “We spend more time on the road, at the grassroots level, researching, and discussing.” said Chen Xiaohua, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy director of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The “14th Five-Year Plan” was formulated and implemented, and the CPPCC’s performance of duties runs through it. All 10 special committees of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference participated in the planning and made suggestions in the form of special deliberative standing committee meetings. During the implementation of the plan, each special committee focuses on the work priorities of the “14th Five-Year Plan” in various fields, and selects an angle every year to continue tracking and monitoring. “Deepening supply-side structural reforms” and “adhering to the strategy of expanding domestic demand”… In 2022, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will hold 17 important consultation activities around the implementation of the key tasks of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, organize inspections and investigations on 75 items, and hold meetings on key issues of concern There were 7 briefing sessions, which made a good start for the “14th Five-Year Plan” and contributed to the wisdom of the CPPCC to achieve high-quality development.

“Government prospers in conforming to the will of the people, and its abolition lies in going against the will of the people.” Adhering to the people-centered development concept, responding to people’s livelihood concerns, and promoting the resolution of the masses’ urgent difficulties and worries has always been the direction of the CPPCC’s performance. From the construction of basic public cultural services in rural areas to the improvement of takeaway food safety supervision, from the construction of the “trinity” elderly care service system of home community institutions to the strengthening of the training of preschool teachers… The people’s “personal affairs” and “heart-to-heart” have become important negotiation topics of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference . Members suggested practical measures, and relevant departments responded, and the temperature of people’s livelihood continued to increase during the consultations.

The proposal is an important means for the CPPCC to serve the national economy and the people’s livelihood. More than 29,000 proposals were received, about 24,000 cases were filed, and 312 key proposals were selected and supervised. Over the past five years, proposals embodying the hard work and wisdom of the committee members have been fed back and processed, and many suggestions have been adopted and transformed into policy measures to promote development and help people’s livelihood. “No research, no proposals” and “Real effort, honest words, true advice” have become the consensus of the committee members to perform their duties. The research is solid, the suggestions are feasible, the overall quality of the proposals has jumped, and the high-quality products have been produced one after another, providing a valuable reference for the party and the government to make scientific decisions.

Scholarly CPPCC leads fashion

Unite and unite all walks of life

When talking about the feeling of performing their duties in the CPPCC, many members invariably described that the CPPCC is a big school. There is no end to learning and no end to self-improvement.

In April 2020, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference launched a reading activity for its members. General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions when the activity was launched, emphasizing that he hopes to make good use of the carrier of reading activities, organize the CPPCC members to read more, read good books, and read books well, strive to improve their ideological level and ability quality, and strive to drive and influence all walks of life People carry out reading activities.

In the past three years, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and vigorously promoted the construction of the CPPCC. In 2022, the intelligent reading platform for members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be officially launched. This “big school without walls” has the obvious advantages of being all-weather, full coverage, and flat. 21,000 users of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and members of the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference have logged in to use it. Subsequently, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which is positioned to store and read books, exchange books and display achievements, was officially put into operation. Opened 147 reading groups, organized 10 themed reading activities, held more than 900 online and offline reading activities, and more than 30 “weekly discussions”. Today, reading has become the “new normal” for committee members to perform their duties , a “new way” of daily life, and a “new channel” for building consensus.

On the evening of April 16, 2021, Mr. Jin Chonghe, a master of party history in his 90s, was invited to conduct a lecture on the theme of “Several Important Moments in the Centennial Party History” in the reading group of members of the “Communist Party History Study” That online tutoring session. The committee members responded enthusiastically, and the exchange of speeches continued until 2:39 am the next day. This made Wei Haisheng, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former vice president of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China‘s Party History and Documentation Research Institute, who is the leader of the group, say frankly that he was “very moved.”

It is beneficial to read books, and you will never tire of learning. “Diligent learning” and “good learning” are the characteristics of the members’ reading group. There are themes, learning guides, reading guides, discussions, and summaries. Experts in various fields are invited to give lectures. The committee members are enthusiastic about learning, and they often communicate online late at night and speak online in the early morning. In the reading group, the committee members meet friends through books, deeply collide with ideas, and broadly build consensus. Wei Haisheng said: “The members’ reading groups give full play to the advantages of the CPPCC’s talent pool and intensive intelligence, and create a learning atmosphere that speaks freely, expresses its views, tolerates mutual learning, and rational exchanges, forming a distinctive CPPCC learning culture.”

The more you know, the more you will act. The members’ reading platform is not only a learning platform, but also a platform for consultation and discussion of politics. Many insights and proposals with reference value are born here, and many reading achievements have been effectively transformed into performance performance. According to statistics, in the past three years since the members’ reading activities have been carried out, more than 200 performance achievements such as proposals, CPPCC information, and special reports have been transformed and submitted, covering carbon neutrality, economic growth, rural revitalization, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and an aging society. Governance and other key issues of national economy and people’s livelihood. The committee members lamented: “If you read the book thinly, you will read people thickly; if you read the book old, you will read people new.”

The bookishness of the CPPCC has become stronger, forming a strong spillover effect, driving people from all walks of life to taste the fragrance of books and fall in love with reading. Reading activities have also become an important link for members to connect with people from different sectors. In 2022, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will innovatively carry out the theme reading of “Strengthening the Great Unity of the Chinese People’s Sons and Daughters” and “Reading with the members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference”, setting up 5 social reader groups, people from democratic parties, ethnic religions, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan overseas Chinese, and people from new social classes A total of more than 700 members of the CPPCC and people from all walks of life participated in the activities, and the guiding force of the scholarly CPPCC to drive the scholarly society was further strengthened.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the first year for the new CPPCC National Committee. The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will anchor the new requirements and expectations of the party and the people for the work of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, insist on promoting democracy and enhancing solidarity and interlinking, advising on governance and building consensus, and fulfilling the glorious mission entrusted by the new era. The majestic power of traditional modernization to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

