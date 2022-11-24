Listen to the audio version of the article

With the first budget law of the Meloni government, vouchers are back, the so-called job vouchers, canceled in 2017 by the Gentiloni government and introduced for the first time in 2003 with the Biagi law (but operational only from the following year) as an alternative form of payment in case of occasional accessory work or occasional services.

Check for 10 euros per hour (7.50 euros net)

From 1 January it will be possible to use job vouchers for the agriculture, the so-called Horeca (hotel industry) and personal care sectors, in particular as regards housework. The new “cheque” will have a nominal value of 10 euros gross per hour (7.50 euros net) and an income ceiling for workers of up to 10 thousand euros a year. The aim is to have “a useful tool to regulate seasonal and occasional work” to be accompanied by “very strict controls” to “avoid distortions”.

Doubled roof

Thus the admissible income ceiling is doubled with respect to the provisions of the rules introduced with the dignity decree which had set the maximum income for workers at 5 thousand euros, for strictly limited “occasional services”, regardless of the number of clients and also imposing it to those employers who had drawn from this channel to avoid misuse in the use of a tool dedicated to regularizing occasional work.

From 2008 to 2017, 433 million job vouchers were sold

The decision to put vouchers back on track is destined to reopen the debate on a measure that had recorded record uses from 2008 to 2017: in 104 months, according to INPS calculations, a total of 433 million job vouchers were sold. Job vouchers, tax-free and which did not provide for any usage ceiling to be paid by the employer, harshly criticized by CGIL, CISL and UIL for which the checks were in many cases a form of extreme and poor precariousness.

Confesercenti: extension to the entire tourism sector

Confesercenti welcomes the reintroduction of job vouchers as “good news“, which makes “a simple tool for managing casual work” available to small and medium-sized enterprises. However, the association asks that the vouchers «be extended to the entire tourism sector, not only to accommodation facilities and restaurants. We also agree with the Government’s decision to place a ceiling, so as to avoid any abuses and, at the same time, maintain the flexibility necessary to intercept and manage unexpected work peaks that characterize sectors such as tourism”. .