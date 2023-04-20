“Worked at a call center for 8 years, started mukbang because I wanted to eat well”… youtuber love[인터뷰] :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

In front of 3 million subscribers… Greater popularity abroad

[서울=뉴시스]On the 10th, YouTuber 'Aejeong (real name Kim Jung-ae)' had an interview with Newsis.

[Seoul=Newsis]Kang Woon-ji Reporter = Mukbang is a representative ‘K-content’ that started to become popular in Korea and spread around the world. Mukbang content is often watched by people of various nationalities because ‘words’ are not essential. Because of this, there are not a few Korean YouTubers who are becoming more popular overseas. Mukbang ASMR YouTuber ‘Aejeong (real name Kim Jung-ae)’ is the representative.

Affection is currently a star YouTuber with 2.98 million subscribers and about 570 million cumulative views. In an interview with Newsis on the 10th, he said, “The percentage of viewers’ nationality varies from month to month, but Japan is always the first.

When asked why he is so loved overseas, he said, “I don’t know exactly, but I’ve been translating video titles and contents into subtitles in various countries since the early days of the channel. It seems that foreigners like it.” Isn’t it easy to click when you see the article? It seems that it has flowed into my video.”

Looking at ‘cultural differences’ through a video of affection is also fun. Overseas viewers cheer for the unexpected element. What is a normal daily routine for Koreans often comes as a fresh shock to people from a completely different culture. Such was the case with the ‘meal eating show of returning students in their 30s’ video uploaded in June of last year.

The content is about visiting Gongju Information High School, her alma mater, meeting her homeroom teacher during school days, and eating real meals in the cafeteria. At that time, the diet consisted of chicken, cheese balls, cabbage salad, rice balls, and blue lemonade.

Affection said, “(In the video), there were many reactions from foreigners saying, ‘Korean school lunches are amazing’ and ‘Our school doesn’t come out like this, but Korean schools are great.’ ” he recalled. The video currently has 3.32 million views.

[서울=뉴시스]The 'One Chip Challenge' video uploaded in 2019

On the other hand, for popular YouTubers, there is always a moment called ‘Tteoksang (the number of views and subscribers soars)’. Affection picked the 2019 ‘One Chip Challenge’ video as the ‘first rice cake experience’.

The One Chip Challenge is a challenge content where you eat a piece of ‘Paqui Chips’, known as ‘the world‘s spiciest snack’, and endure for 5 minutes. At that time, Ae-jung cried while enduring the pain for 5 minutes, and as soon as the time limit was over, she hurriedly soothed her mouth with ice cream. The video has surpassed 32 million views. It is the highest among his videos.

When asked how he felt at the time, Ae-jung laughed casually, saying, “It was very swollen.” She went on to say, “I was really happy. I thought, ‘I’ve been working so hard and I’m lucky'”, she said.

There was reason to be particularly happy. After working as a call center agent for about 8 years and working part-time, he had to save up money for a year and a half to start his YouTube career. He wants to purchase equipment such as a camera and prepare various conditions.

The first reason I decided to do YouTube was because I wanted to eat well. Ae-jeong said, “When I was working part-time at a call center, I didn’t have money, so I ate a lot during lunch or dinner.” did,” he said.

There was a time when I just searched for ‘Mukbang’ on YouTube because I wanted to do a mukbang so much. At the time, he said that he always watched the videos of the mukbang YouTubers ‘Tteonggaeteong’, ‘Dorothy’, ‘Me too’ and ‘Garma’.

[서울=뉴시스]On the 10th, YouTuber 'Aejeong (real name Kim Jung-ae)' had an interview with Newsis.

As much as there were many twists and turns in the past, he is steady and earnest in his YouTube activities. Unchanging original intention is the secret to a ‘long run’.

In fact, affection still translates and reads each and every foreign comment. Although I am not familiar with English, I use a translator as much as possible to write simple English replies.

He recalled, “Now, when you click the ‘translate’ button in the YouTube comment window, the content appears, but in the past there was no such function. Back then, I used to copy all comments to Google and translate them.”

In response to the reporter’s question, “Have you ever fallen into mannerisms during your four years of activity?” There are a lot of people who like and support me, so I keep filming.”

Reporter Woonji Kang ([email protected])