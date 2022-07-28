PALMANOVA. Accident in the late afternoon of Wednesday 27 July to the Dreosso company – specialized in the production and marketing of pellets – in Palmanova. A 42-year-old foreign worker, for reasons still under investigation, was crushed in the chest by the trailer of a truck that he himself was uncoupling.

Rescue was immediately triggered. In via Palmada, Centrale Sores sent the helicopter that transported the man to the Udine hospital for all medical examinations. His conditions are serious. The carabinieri of Palmanova intervened on the spot.