About 200 people attended the lay funeral of Dritan Mecaj, the 43-year-old worker who died at the Corvezzo winery, most likely from toxic gases inhaled while cleaning a new autoclave.

Emotion, anger and above all desperation characterized the first part in the church but above all the second in the cemetery, when the body of the poor citizen of Albanian origin was buried, under the astonished gaze of his son and wife. Also present was a delegation from the municipal administration and the owner of the Corvezzo company, the employees and classmates of his son who is attending middle school in the village.