Workers also asked for security – Diario La Hora

News

by admin
MEMBERS. They asked the CUT to respect the rights of the worker.

They believe that there should be more investment to combat criminals.

In Santo Domingo they developed two marches for Labor Dayboth carried out by different social organizations and local associations.

The central streets and avenues were full of workers, who came out with pancartas to make various requests to the representatives of the National government.

He Unitary Front of Workers (FUT) brought more people together. This march descended 29 de Mayo avenue and was accompanied by more organizations, including the A.

Los merchants of Santo Domingo they also walked, some by conviction and others for complying with the call made by the leaders.

“We are celebrating Labor Day, for me it is a enormous risk to take the masses to the streets due to insecurity issues”, expressed Víctor Baque, former president of the July 3 Federation.

Milton Bustillos, leader of Popular Unitythinks otherwise and believes that the March on May 1 is something traditional for the working class to demand respect for their rights.

“It’s a day of remembrance and struggle. We are in the streets of Santo Domingo demanding that he leave Guillermo Lasso because it has not solved the economic and social problems that are rampant in Ecuador,” he said.

Bustillos too attacked the municipal administration and called for concrete action to be taken against the insecurity problem. “We demand changes, today more than 800 thousand dollars are allocated for cantonal festivities and that should be to improve the UPCs”, he said.

MARCH. Workers toured the downtown part of Santo Domingo.
MARCH. Workers toured the downtown part of Santo Domingo.

another march

The Unitary Confederation of Workers (CUT) carried out a similar activity, but they chose Tsáchila avenue to walk in commemoration of this day.

Wilman Chicaiza, president of this organization, thanked the organizations that joined this tour for their participation and assured that unity is important to fight to end the violation of labor rights.

The closing of this activity was more dynamic because the speech of the leaders merged with a sports home run, a situation that energized the atmosphere among the workers. (JD)

