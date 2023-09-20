Home » Workers are buried after the collapse of a wall in Antiguo Cuscatlán
News

Workers are buried after the collapse of a wall in Antiguo Cuscatlán

by admin

Three people who were buried under a landslide after the collapse of a wall in an area where a building is being built in Santa Elena, Antiguo Cuscatlán, were rescued.

The first response teams arrived at the scene to help the victims, three employees working on the construction of the central offices of the Attorney General’s Office, at the end of El Boquerón Street, in Santa Elena, Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Freedom.

According to authorities, a group of at least 10 people were working at the time of the accident, but they have only confirmed the rescue of three, who have been transferred to care centers due to their injuries.

The Firefighters, Green Cross, Red Cross and PNC teams continue working in the area to respond in a timely manner.

