Workers ask for the departure of Lasso, labor improvements and security





The Unitary Front of Workers (FUT), the largest trade union center in Ecuador, and other social organizations marched this Monday, May 1, 2023 in various cities for International Workers’ Day and for various demands against the Government, whose president, Guillermo Lasso , faces a political trial of censorship in Parliament, with an opposition majority.

The main march of the workers in Quito crossed several streets before reaching the Plaza de San Francisco, near the Government House, in the historic center, where workers’ representatives demanded economic improvements and security.

José Villavicencio, who this Monday received the current presidency of the FUT, said that the workers mobilized today demand the attention “of a neoliberal government, which has not been up to the task of solving the problems of the workers and the Ecuadorian people.”

“There is so much talk about democracy, as if democracy were for the president to stay for four years regardless of the workers and the Ecuadorian people. Democracy must be understood by the decisions made by the majority of workers, of the Ecuadorian people,” he noted.

The “only alternative to solve the problems we are experiencing today is the departure of the President of the Republic. He has to be removed by the Legislative Assembly. We demand of the 104 assembly members who approved the report for the political trial, that they now be consistent with the needs of the people,” Nelson Eraso, national president of the Popular Front, told EFE.

Lasso is facing a political trial instituted for an accusation of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement) in which -according to the opposition- Lasso allegedly incurred by continuing some contracts of the state oil fleet (Flopec) with the private company Amazonas Tankers on which a report was made by the Comptroller’s Office (Court of Accounts).

Eraso warned that the mobilization actions, “the struggle of the workers” will continue after May 1 “to corner the Assembly in the fact that it must vote for the dismissal” of Lasso.

Public policy

“We work for our families, for our country. We all build this great nation,” President Lasso said in a message on his Twitter account.

In the marches this Monday, the demonstrators shouted slogans and accompanied their walk with drums and posters, in which they made reference to their fight for safety, health, work and life, as well as their rejection of corruption and drug trafficking

There were also flags, music, artistic representations and songs.

Eraso commented that the workers mobilized to demand policies that guarantee the life of the workers. “In this framework, today we plant the fact that the national government must implement public policies that guarantee access to work, health and education,” he stressed.

“It is urgent that with public policies we can recover the desire for change of the Ecuadorian people. We demand security for the workers and the peoples who today see with great concern these scenarios of insecurity as a consequence of the anti-popular and neoliberal policies of the Government”, he said.

The wave of violence that Ecuador is experiencing has unleashed deep concern among the population, which for the past two years has seen the proliferation of news of murders that resound daily in the media and which, according to analysts, seems to have exceeded the control of security forces. order.

labor gaps

María Paz Jervis, from the National Federation of Chambers of Industries of Ecuador, highlighted that May 1 is also the opportunity to remember that in the country there is a “deep need to close labor gaps” since 6 out of 10 people in the economically active population “do not have adequate employment”.

This data is even more important when it comes to women, youth and those who live in rural areas, he said before pointing out that the business sector has “the firm commitment to work to eradicate these gaps and improve the labor ecosystem.”

For this reason, he made an appeal to all the powers of the State and to society to generate profound changes in the country, which have to do with improving employment conditions to migrate from informality to formality, implement proposals that create labor regulations coherent and sustainable with the current reality. EFE