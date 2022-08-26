An “open and close” company was discovered in Breda: in 10 years the name and VAT number were changed six times with the sole purpose of evading taxes. The hole with the Treasury is close to one million euros

Workers exploited in a textile workshop managed in absolute decay, in defiance of the most elementary rules on safety at work. To find out the soldiers of the yellow flames of the provincial command of Treviso they have seized the property in Breda di Piave. The men of the Fiamme Gialle arrived there after a tax audit, during which they discovered that six companies had taken place in the same building since December 2011. It is real “Open and close” companies, which after becoming insolvent with the financial administration, transferred staff and machinery to a subsequent company, thus continuing the business, with the same customers and suppliers, but changing only the name and the VAT number. The various companies that followed were all managed by Chinese who in 11 years of activity had accumulated debts of almost one million euros with the Treasury.

During the intervention, the financiers placed the seals a 10 quintals of textile waste, scattered in every corner of the company premises (including the boiler rooms and bathrooms) and 45 machinery for the processing of clothing, including overlockers, bartacking machines, ironing and work benches. The laboratory, about 130 square meters in size distributed on two levels, was devoid of ventilation and emergency exits, lacking the most basic sanitary requirements and equipped with electrical systems that were not up to standard.

The Chinese owner of the company, which produces for local companies, was unable to show the financiers the documents certifying compliance with the regulations on workplace safety, fire prevention, emergency management and waste disposal. The employees, foreigners like their employer, were traced to the immediately adjacent buildings, which were also kept in a state of decay, a circumstance that allowed us to hypothesize the exploitation of workers. The director of the company, therefore, was reported to the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office, as well as for the violation of the rules on the prevention of risks in the workplace, also for the crime of illegal hiring.