On the night of this Thursday, February 9, workers from the Hacienda Nápoles Theme Park reported the escape of a tiger from the habitat. For this reason, it was necessary to activate the “red code” and sacrifice the animal, due to the danger it represented for the employees and the neighboring populations of the nature reserve.

As indicated by the Nápoles Treasury, “the event occurred due to an unfortunate combination between a failure in the animal handling protocol and his particular cunning and it happened when the park was already closed to the public”; Consequently, the Theme Park staff “neutralized” the feline, as they were unable to control it with other methods.

Likewise, they revealed through a document disclosed by the administration of the Treasury that, “the environmental authorities were informed of the event with the confirmation that the animal never left the park facilities and that the emergency alert was fulfilled immediately and with the only outcome that could be applied at the time.”

However, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Negro and Nare River Basins (Cornare) opened an investigation against the Hacienda Nápoles Theme Park, due to the death of the tiger; although the park stated that the protocol was followed to the letter, in order to avoid a more unfortunate situation.

Finally, the farm indicated that “it remains firm in its vocation to protect and maintain optimal conditions for the life of animal species that have been recovered for their protection and conservation.”