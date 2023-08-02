Home » Workers highlight income generated after the massive sale of the traditional drink Carrulim
Workers highlight income generated after the massive sale of the traditional drink Carrulim

Workers highlight income generated after the massive sale of the traditional drink Carrulim

Vendors stationed in the vicinity of the municipal market of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, indicated that sales of the traditional due, increased this season in relation to previous years that were hit by the crisis caused by the pandemic.

From early hours of the date, it was possible to observe a massive concurrence of clients who approached the vendors of yuyo remedies, who filled their tables with small bottles prepared for the sales of the traditional drink, which is consumed with seven drinks.

According to tradition, the peculiar drink should be drunk on August 1, to scare away bad vibes. The carrulim, a mixture of cane, rue and lemon, is a tradition passed down from generation to generation, where it is customary to consume seven drinks to start the eighth month of the year.

Maintaining the tradition was important, since in 2019 it was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage by the National Secretariat of Culture. The workers celebrate this date for the opportunity they have to generate a little income through the sales of the traditional drink.

