Workers in the Sierra and Amazonia will receive the fourteenth salary until August 15

In 2022, 1.6 million workers, including domestic service, received the school bonus, 4% more than in 2021. According to an expert in financial education, it is important to have a savings fund to cover educational expenses that the bond cannot cover, such as tuition, uniforms, and school supplies.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor, in 2022 1,577,866 employees, including domestic service, received the fourteenth salary, evidencing a slight increase of 4% compared to 2021. Of the total number of workers who received this benefit, 65 % were men and 35% women.

Those workers from the Sierra and Amazon region who decided to accumulate this benefit must receive the fourteenth salary until August 15, as stipulated in the Labor Code.

How is it calculated?

Juan Sebastián Aguilar, an expert in financial education at Fundación CRISFE, clarifies that this benefit will correspond to the value of a unified basic salary, equivalent to $450, regardless of the position or usual remuneration of the worker. Workers have the option of receiving this benefit on a monthly or cumulative basis.

To calculate this bonus, the time that the collaborator has remained in the company is taken into account. To determine the exact amount, divide the $450 by 360 days and then multiply by the days worked during the period from August 1 of the previous year to July 31 of the current year.

“Since the voucher may not cover all educational expenses such as uniform tuition and school supplies, it is important to have a savings fund specifically earmarked for these purposes. In this way, parents will be better prepared to face the economic challenges of going back to school, thus ensuring a quality education for their children. However, for those who do not have to make this type of expense, the ideal is to allocate it to savings”, adds Aguilar.

The CRISFE Foundation has prepared a series of recommendations that will optimize the use of these resources:

Alternatives in school expenses: The fourteenth salary is intended to cover this type of items, however, as an alternative to save at school entrance time you can:

Reuse school supplies or uniforms from previous years.

Buy early to get better discounts or offers.

Make an inventory to acquire only those products that are strictly necessary.

Avoid debt: It is essential to establish sources of financing for school expenses and avoid indebtedness as much as possible. The priority should be to use the school bonus and savings as the first resources to cover these items. Only if necessary, access to credit could be considered as a last option.

The fourteenth salary as a ‘lifeguard’: This additional benefit in homes can be considered as a true support to face unforeseen expenses. Although it is intended to help parents with the costs of the new school year, putting a portion of this salary towards savings or paying off debt can be very useful in the future. Thus, this bonus not only benefits the present, but also provides security for future situations.

Start a saving habit: It is advisable to reserve 10% of income, which means that if the fourteenth full salary is received, $45 should be put into savings. By adding 10% of the income received each month to this fund, the savings account will increase over time. In this way, in the event of a crisis, there will be the economic capacity to face it.

The important thing is to cultivate the habit of saving, regardless of the amount: Doesn’t matter if $45, $5 or $10 is allocated each month; Any value chosen for savings will have a positive impact on personal and family financial health. By maintaining this practice, it will be possible to have additional income at the end of the year that can be used to meet different financial goals.