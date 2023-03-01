news-txt”>

They have heavy work clothes, blankets, sleeping bags and tents, but the humidity still manages to pass through the chimney section of the KSS lead refining plant of Portovesme srl. The four workers, who have been holed up at a height of 100 meters since yesterday, are preparing to spend the second night in the open. They don’t intend to let go to keep attention on the subject of the skyrocketing cost of energy due to the company that has decided to shut down some plants, signing an agreement with the unions for the rolling redundancy fund – which starts from today – for the 550 employees.

“After a long and in-depth assessment of the crisis situation, after hearing from the trade secretariats and the factory RSU, given the countless meetings held in the last 15 months that have not led to any tangible results, we have decided to continue the fight and attend Friday’s meeting convened by the ministry from inside the chimney – the workers explain – We reserve the right to make new assessments following the outcome of the meeting itself, The battle for energy and for work continues”.

Tomorrow will be the eve of the meeting in Rome, convened at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy after the news of the protest by the Sulcis workers. And it will be precisely the results of that table that will determine the end or otherwise of the sensational initiative and give a turning point to the entire dispute. Today, in addition to the visit of the new Pd secretary of Sardinia Piero Comandini, the workers received the solidarity of the mayors of the area, worried about the employment and economic effects of the new slowdown in production.