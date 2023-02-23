– The future of male and female workers subject to the collective dismissal procedure ex Sardinia Green Island, Keller, Vesuvius, Ottana Polimeri and Ottana Energia, S&B Olmedo, Sittel and Unilever, at the center of a discussion, via videoconference, between the regional councilor of labour, Ada Lai and the union representatives.

During the meeting, the situation was made on the expressions of interest for employment in employment sites, received following the notice published by Aspal. At present, a quarter of the people included in the reference basin have responded to the Notice, 122 requests have been presented, 114 have been admitted, of which 15 with reservations. Indeed, the checks carried out show that part of the pool of workers targeted by the measure has already managed to relocate to the labor market.

“A significant fact that demonstrates the recovery of the labor market in Sardinia – said the regional Labor councilor, Ada Lai – The regional Labor councilor confirms its commitment to supporting employment. With a special resolution, the Regional Council will implement the employment path in the employment sites in the territories, with the collaboration of the Civil Protection “.