Victor Insfran of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) told Radio Nacional del Paraguay that they categorically reject the possibility of moving the May 1 holiday, not only because it is traditional but also because it pays homage to the Chicago martyrs . He also mentioned that May 1 is an important day for the workers where a very important struggle of the workers is claimed and it cannot be changed due to a circumstantial fact.

He also commented that a note will be presented to Parliament rejecting the project.