Home News Workers unions refuse to move the holiday of May 1
News

Workers unions refuse to move the holiday of May 1

by admin
Workers unions refuse to move the holiday of May 1

Victor Insfran of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) told Radio Nacional del Paraguay that they categorically reject the possibility of moving the May 1 holiday, not only because it is traditional but also because it pays homage to the Chicago martyrs . He also mentioned that May 1 is an important day for the workers where a very important struggle of the workers is claimed and it cannot be changed due to a circumstantial fact.

He also commented that a note will be presented to Parliament rejecting the project.


See also  Taxi drivers confirm indefinite strike in Colombia

You may also like

They warn about the true intentions of the...

“Mello Castro should have reviewed the POT in...

millions of houses risk ending up at auction...

Landy Torres and Santi Peña predict overwhelming victory...

Authorities try to control illegal mining in Farallones...

Hong Kong and Macao representatives discuss the government...

In Reggio Emilia the international conference “Right to...

200 THOUSAND KILOS LESS 50 THOUSAND KILOS =...

Ministry of Health yes, Cosmitet still in debt

Municipality of Naples – The stairs of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy