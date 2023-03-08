Home News Working to improve education will be one of the priorities of “Tiki” González, from Parliament
Working to improve education will be one of the priorities of “Tiki” González, from Parliament

Tiki Gonzalez Vaesken, Colorado candidate for deputy.

One of the priorities on the agenda of Tiki González, candidate for national deputy for the department of Alto Paraná, List 1, Option 4, as he stated on Tuesday, is education. In this sense, he assured that he will support all regulations and will propose legislative initiatives that aim to improve the quality of education in Paraguay.

“Each step we take with the purpose of improving education at all levels will strengthen our country, therefore, my commitment is to work closely with public and private institutions, support the regulations and carry out the pertinent studies to present to the plenary session of the Congress, initiatives that strengthen the effective and efficient educational system in our country”, he remarked.

Tiki González said that he has a lot of experience in institutional processes in the field of basic, secondary and university education, since he has been leading the management of educational institutions for several years. “I am interested in continuing in this area to contribute my best effort. I understand that my work will be greater because, being a national deputy, I will have the commitment to accompany the public institutions of the country, mainly in Alto Paraná ”, he pointed out.

Tiki González is executive director of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE) and two private schools.

