Works advance in the Parque Metropolitano del Café

This Tuesday, July 18, engineers from the Ministry of Sports visited the works of the Parque Metropolitano del Café in Pereira, with the aim of verifying the progress in the different sports venues under construction.

During the visit, the arrival of silica sand for the competition courts in the sports arena, the progress of the rugby project and beach volleyball were highlighted. As well as the advances in the construction of the walls and plates of the dressing room and service buildings.

“We have received the silica sand for the courts, and we currently have 30% progress in the work. Trucks arrive daily with the material to be placed in the designated space. In addition, we have already installed a large part of the geotextile, as well as the filters and collection boxes and drains in that area”, expressed Hernando Aldana, engineer in charge of the work.

It should be noted that the silica sand used comes from the Cundinamarca quarries, and it is expected that approximately 850 tons will be used, that is, about 550 cubic meters.

In addition to the progress in the rugby and beach volleyball project, the dressing room building already has its concrete structure, while the necessary material for the masonry is already available on site. The same happens in the service building.

