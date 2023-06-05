Works are advancing in the Parque del Café sports center

85% is the progress of the works of the new sports center that the Pereirans will have in the Parque Metropolitano del Café, which is stipulated to be delivered to the community in the month of July.

It should be noted that there will be a multiple court, a tennis court, a bio-healthy gym, a jogging circuit, a children’s playground, simple bleachers and a bicycle parking lot; In addition, the sports space will have all the accessibility standards for people with disabilities.