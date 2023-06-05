Home » Works are advancing in the Parque del Café sports center
News

Works are advancing in the Parque del Café sports center

by admin
Works are advancing in the Parque del Café sports center

85% is the progress of the works of the new sports center that the Pereirans will have in the Parque Metropolitano del Café, which is stipulated to be delivered to the community in the month of July.

It should be noted that there will be a multiple court, a tennis court, a bio-healthy gym, a jogging circuit, a children’s playground, simple bleachers and a bicycle parking lot; In addition, the sports space will have all the accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

See also  'Honan debut goal' K-League 2 Seoul E-Land wins 2-1 against Gyeongnam :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

You may also like

“Lustgarten” in the theater school Acting & Arts...

CANTEEN OF SOLDADO PARAGUAYO SCHOOL CATCHED FIRE DURING...

“I will continue working to leave our Vallenato...

Art as access to virtual space | TUCcurrent

The Jianyang Youth League Committee launched the launching...

Export of Paraguayan meat to the United States...

New case of alleged suicide in Casanare, the...

Cintas – Bulls wield the scepter

In Colombia, the base should break up reform...

Bilawal Bhutto nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy