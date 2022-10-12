The viability of the internal area of ​​the Vittorio Veneto hospital will be improved, with a new delimitation of the parking area and the creation of facilitated parking spaces for people with disabilities.

The area involved in the works has a total area of ​​about 3,500 square meters and is located in the southern area of ​​the hospital (dialysis entrance, morgue, current exit for cars): the gravel car park will be arranged, currently used in a ” messy”.

The works for the new organization of the car parks inside the Costa hospital will start on 24 October and will last about four months: they include both road construction works and plant engineering works.

The order of the work phases will essentially concern the demolition and removal of the current surface of the yard, the construction of small masonry works, the installation of electrical and water collection systems, and then concludes with the completion of the finishes such as the installation of the draining asphalt floor, execution of horizontal and vertical signs.

A total of 80 stalls will be created, 4 of which are intended for people with disabilities. Currently, without the delimitation, the area can accommodate a maximum of sixty vehicles belonging to employees and people who access the funeral parlors and the dialysis service.

The intervention, which will allow the completion of the internal viability of the hospital, will be divided into several phases to minimize inconvenience for users. A minimum number of parking spaces will be guaranteed for the needs of external users.

The 80 places that will be obtained next to the morgue will complete the allocation of 240 places available, in a paved and delimited area, inside the hospital.