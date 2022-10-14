LATISANA. On the night between Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October, an adjustment intervention for the completion of the third lane on the A4 motorway will concern the motorway area in the section between the Casermette overpass and the underpass of the Casarsa – Portogruaro railway line.

The activity will require the closure of the section between the Portogruaro and Latisana junction, in both directions, between 9 pm on Saturday 15 October and 7 am on Sunday 16 October. The various planned activities include the assembly of variable messaging systems and the adaptation and maintenance of some sections affected by the presence of the construction site.

In short, the third lane begins to take shape in the construction site of the first “sub-lot” of the second tranche of interventions, those relating to the section between Alvisopoli and Portogruaro).

The works are progressing and new motorway sites are gradually built and opened, where vehicular traffic is diverted. However, traffic continues to flow on the two lanes, because in addition to the widening of the carriageways and the reconstruction of the numerous works (24 in the short 9-kilometer stretch), the Autovie technicians and the workers of the contractors are also concentrating on the three, or the one at the center of the motorway which must be connected to the entire infrastructure.

Not only the third lane, but also the pavement. Taking advantage of the still mild temperatures, Autovie Venete has scheduled an asphalt maintenance intervention at the point where the pavement is worn.

The section concerned, in this case, is that between the Portogruaro junction and San Stino di Livenza, towards Venice. In this case there will be no motorway closure, but from 21 on Friday 14 October to 5 on Monday 17 there will be a carriageway change (traffic diversion for those coming from Trieste in two-way traffic on the opposite carriageway) for about 5 kilometers .