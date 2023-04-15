Home » Works in La Esperanza, priority of the Government of Valle
Works in La Esperanza, priority of the Government of Valle

One of the most awaited works by the people of Palmyra in the rural area begins to be a reality with the solution advanced by the Government of Valle del Cauca in the village of La Esperanza where works are being carried out to overcome the constant landslides that affect this productive corridor in the southeast of the department.

In this area, the departmental government is reinforcing the slope of the mountain on the road that connects the municipalities of Palmira and El Cerrito.

Commitment

The governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, who laid the first stone of the project, affirmed that “We promised to carry out this workhere the department makes an investment of $9 billion.”

Leaders of the region thanked the president for the work.

María Cristina García López, a resident of the township of Tablones, stressed that this project is a fact, while Camilo Escobar, He called the initiative a great relief.

The work

In the area of ​​the landslide, the removal of 60 thousand cubic meters of material, reduction of the height and inclination of the slope, construction of filters, gutters and dissipators for water drainage, installation of an erosion control blanket, reinforcement with a biaxial geogrid and reforestation.

The Governor emphasized that with these works “the 370,000 people who live in the area and in general the people of Valle del Cauca will continue to have one of the most important productive corridors between Palmira and El Cerrito”.

