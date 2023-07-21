Home » Works in new hospitals in Encarnación and Oviedo show progress of 35% and 52%
Works in new hospitals in Encarnación and Oviedo show progress of 35% and 52%

An advance of 35% and 52%, present the works of the two new hospitals that the National Government is building in the cities of Encarnación, department of Itapúa and Coronel Oviedo, Caaguazú.

The objective of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare is to strengthen the health care system for the population in the aforementioned departmental capitals.

In the case of the Great Hospital of Oviedo, the completion of the works is estimated for March 2024, while that of the Hospital del Sur, in May of the same year.

In the capital of the department of Caaguazú, the building of the future assistance center will cover approximately 20,000 square meters and will also have a parking lot with capacity for nearly 1,000 vehicles, as well as a heliport.

It will be a highly complex specialized hospital, which will provide outpatient and hospitalization actions and services, in basic specialties and other specialties and subspecialties. It will provide critical care services, diagnostic support services, and treatments that respond to its problem-solving capacity.

The project also includes the construction of effluent treatment systems, a hospital waste treatment plant and an oxygen generating plant.

The execution of the tasks is in charge of the Consorcio Jiménez Gaona and Lima SA – Itasa – Proel Ingeniería MMSA, for an amount of G. 151,247,999,999.

For its part, the Southern Hospital Consortium is in charge of making the dream of the Great Hospital of Encarnación come true for an awarded amount of G. 209,994,116,609. Said consortium is made up of Sociedad Constructora Chaco SA, Barrail Hermanos SA de Construcciones, EISA and Ricardo Díaz Martínez.

The establishment is located on a four-hectare property, in the Arroyo Porã de Encarnación neighborhood. It will have areas for: emergencies, surgical area, gynecology, obstetrics and internships, as well as intensive care units, laboratory, images, pathological anatomy, morgue, day hospital, dialysis, pharmacy, space for early childhood development, among others.

