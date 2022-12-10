Maintenance work on the plants is progressing San Vito tunnel, along state road 50 bis/var “del Grappa and Passo Rolle” which connects Arsiè and the whole of Feltrino to Valsugana.

From Monday 12th to Friday 23rd December, from 21 to 6 the next morning, the tunnel will be closed to traffic – in both directions. This is to allow completion

During this nocturnal change to traffic, vehicular traffic will be diverted to the alternative road system. In detail, light vehicles heading towards Feltre/Belluno will be able to take the shorter detour than from primrose leads to Archie (passing the stairs of Primolano Sr50bis) and then returning to the state road 50 Bis/Var at approximately km 5.200. For those traveling in the Bassano/Trento direction, the same route is provided in the opposite direction.

For heavy vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes traveling in the Feltre/Belluno direction, the recommended alternative route, starting from the state road 47, includes: from via Molinetto, via the third exit from the roundabout, take via De Gasperi (Sp57) to then exit at the first junction of the next roundabout on via Dante Alighieri and proceed along the Sp26; follow the signs for Valdobbiadene/Feltre to take the SR348 and reach Feltre.

Reverse path for vehicles traveling in direction Bassano del Grappa/Trento. For heavy vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons directed to Feltre/Belluno, it is possible, alternatively, to walk the stairs of Primolano Sr50bis. The closure will serve the companies involved in completing some tunnel works.