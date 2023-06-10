Home » Works of Ruta del Sol 3 are still stopped in Caracolí (Valledupar)
Works of Ruta del Sol 3 are still stopped in Caracolí (Valledupar)

This Friday morning, officials from the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) and the YUMA Concessionaire, which is in charge of Ruta del Sol 3, had a meeting with the Afro Council of Caracolí, Valledupar district.

Although EL PILÓN failed to establish communication with the president of the organization, Emiliano Serrano, until the closing of this edition, to find out the results of the socialization on the progress of the contract, this publishing house spoke with some inhabitants of the territory, who assured that the work is stopped.

“When we met with YUMA in April, they told us that the ANI had not defined the construction of the pedestrian bridge, then we would have a work table with the ANI, but they canceled it, so we decided to stop the work because they cannot leave us without road safety ”, expressed Ana María Victoria Freyle, legal representative of the Council.

ASK FOR ROAD SAFETY

Another citizen told EL PILÓN that the ANI would have told them the lack of resources for the bridge, which would cost around $2,500 million, resources that the Agency would have to manage because, according to the community, “That was one of the agreements”.

This means of communication also tried to find out YUMA’s version of the event this Friday, but there was no response.

