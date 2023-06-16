Works will finally finish on Avenida De Greiff, after six years of suspension

Recently, the district administration resumed the adaptation and improvement of the public space on Avenida De Greiff, between carreras 52 (Carabobo) and 53 (Cundinamarca). The intervention covers an area of ​​4,934 square meters and is intended to create platforms, a section of bike path and new street furniture.

The works will allow the completion of the works associated with Paseo Bolívar II, whose intervention area was 16,845 square meters. This process on De Greiff Avenue remained suspended for six years due to the appearance of archaeological findings that are related to the presence of an old bridge over the Santa Elena stream, a tributary that runs below this road.

During the suspension, procedures were carried out before the Ministry of Culture to allow the completion of the project. Recently, the ICANH (Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History) gave its go-ahead to resume construction work.

“At this site, about six years ago, some important archaeological finds for the city were found and at this time we are going to complete the civil works that consist of some concrete slabs and a royal vein finish. It also includes the construction of the bike path that connects the La Playa and Bolívar circuits,” said engineer Gabriel Cardona, from the Physical Infrastructure Secretariat.

And although the finds will remain covered and below Avenida de Greiff, there will be signage on the surface indicating their location and heritage contribution to the city. It was determined that the bridge is four meters above the bed of the ravine and is 10 meters long.

“Here we have two archaeological finds. The first, located on the eastern side, is a bridge that connected north and south of the city over the Santa Elena ravine. It is a road that is 1.80 meters wide and it is possible that this road is still below the asphalt layer. The second discovery that we have was towards the western side of the museum where we have a baked brick dome that covers the entire ravine and that allows vehicular traffic towards the west of the city”, added the archaeologist Mauricio Roldán Llano.

In the intervention area, on the south side of Avenida De Greiff, 130 linear meters of platforms and bike path will be built to connect with the existing ones on Avenida La Playa and Paseo Bolívar.

Public lighting networks and wet aqueduct and sewage networks will also be adapted on the site. The works will last approximately two months and are expected to be ready in August.

It may also interest you: Peak and plate in Medellín second semester 2023