by admin
The training is completely didactic and practical, it is part of the “Poetic Route of Loja” and its objective is to publicize the new literary proposals of various writers through internships inside and outside the city.

The workshop is free; It will take place on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Puerta de la Ciudad Museum, in person, with the option of two schedules: in the morning, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; and, in the afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The sessions will be under the supervision of the workshop leaders Nicolás Mogrovejo and Pedro Siniglesia; They will also have several local and international writers, who will provide support to the participants.

Registration is open to the public at the following link:

https://forms.gle/dSP4ZYdMqidvztVk7

The challenge is to ensure that poetry is nourished and appropriated in the public spaces of the city.(I)

