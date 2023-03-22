CIUDAD

The Department of Environment, Health and Hygiene of the Municipality of Riobamba developed a training session aimed at the tenants of the different markets, squares and fairs of the city, under the theme of good practices in food safety and food handling.

Based on a work schedule, these trainings will be extended to the rest of the squares and markets.

So far, the training has been carried out in the Pedro de Lizarzaburu (San Francisco) and Simón Bolívar (San Alfonso) markets, with the active participation of tenants from different marketing platforms. The objective aims to reflect on the importance of acquiring good environmental practices and proper food handling, thus guaranteeing the food safety of the canton. Katty Cabrera, a technician from the Environment Department, indicated that it is important to carry out good environmental practices and have a correct handling of food to guarantee health and attention to users. “We have a stipulated schedule to cover all the markets in the urban area, and we have the support and welcome of people who are willing to be trained.” For his part, José Cevallos, administrator of the San Alfonso market, stated that the training will serve to reinforce knowledge and improve the service provided by merchants. “The inspectors carry out daily controls on cleanliness and food handling, verifying compliance with the provisions in each position,” he stressed.