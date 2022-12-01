December 1, 2022 is the 35th “World AIDS Day”. The theme of this year’s “World AIDS Day” publicity campaign in my country is “To fight AIDS and share health“.

The 2022 World AIDS Day theme poster jointly issued by the National Health Commission and other departments

The reporter recently visited the local AIDS prevention and control department and relevant social work organizations in Shenyang, Liaoning. In order to strengthen the monitoring and testing of susceptible populations, the Liaoning disease control department set up 60 monitoring sentinels throughout the province, and set up testing laboratories in various cities across the province. In accordance with the national policy of “four exemptions and one care” for AIDS patients, Implement measures such as providing free antiretroviral drugs to AIDS patients.

Out of consideration for the privacy of AIDS patients and other factors, some AIDS-related social work organizations, public figures and volunteers have played an irreplaceable role in the process of AIDS prevention and treatment.

The main work of the Weilan Social Work Service Center in Tiexi District, Shenyang City is to mobilize and intervene in the HIV testing of vulnerable groups and provide care for the infected. During the interview, Da Gang, the person in charge, repeatedly reminded that caring for the AIDS community is first and foremost about protecting their privacy.

Da Gang, head of Shenyang Weilan Social Workers, is helping AIDS patients deliver medicines, photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ang

Faced with some people who cannot face their HIV-positive results, the social workers and volunteers of Weilan will patiently explain to them the relevant treatment measures, policies and regulations, ease the panic, and persuade them to accept themselves as soon as possible, receive treatment as soon as possible and Get regular checkups.

Hao Ren, head of Shenyang Yikang social workers, is sorting out AIDS prevention and treatment drugs, photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ang

Shenyang Shenbei New District Yikang Social Work Service Center is another social organization in Shenyang that focuses on serving AIDS patients. It has long-term cooperation with the First Affiliated Hospital of China Medical University.

Haoren, the person in charge of Yikang social workers, told the reporter that while caring for AIDS patients, they told them what rights they had, and at the same time told them to fulfill their obligations, so that they could be respected by the wider society and their own Health can also be better protected.

Reporter: Li Ang

Editors: Dong Linna, Hao Rui, He Li

Production: Xinhua FM studio

Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department

