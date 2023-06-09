World Alert: Putin announces deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

There is a world flap again due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine because Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in territory from neighboring Belarus starting July 8.

“As you know, on July 7-8 the preparation of the corresponding facilities and We will immediately begin the deployment in your territory of the corresponding weapons. So everything is going according to plan,” Putin said when meeting his Belarusian colleague, Alexandr Lukashenko, at his summer residence in the Sochi (Black Sea) resort.

The new military alliance between Russia and China

Coordination between Moscow and Beijing exerts a stabilizing influence on the international situation, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov said todayduring a telematic meeting with the chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission, Liu Zhenli.

“The coordination of the efforts of Russia and China in the international arena exerts a stabilizing influence on the world situation”he said, quoted by the Russian agency Interfax.

Gerasimov added that “the holding of joint combat readiness activities of the armed forces of Russia and China must continue to be one of the main directions of our work.”

“I am convinced that today’s talks will serve to further strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership. in the field of Defense,” he said, inviting his Chinese counterpart to visit Russia.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, China has maintained an ambiguous position regarding the conflict during which it has called for respect for “the territorial integrity of all countriesincluding Ukraine, and attention to the “legitimate concerns of all countries”, referring to Russia.

In February 2022, shortly before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin and Xi proclaimed in Beijing the “unlimited friendship” between their nations.

In March of this year, both countries agreed to strengthen their military cooperation in order to increase mutual trust between their Armed Forcesthe two countries said in a joint statement after a meeting in the Kremlin between the Russian and Chinese presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.