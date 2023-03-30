World Autism Awareness Day, many events but also a commitment to promote inclusion

In addition to a rich calendar of initiatives for the entire month of April, there is also a commitment to promoting inclusion in the world of school and work. Sunday 2nd April Flash mob in Piazza del Comune

April is the month dedicated to autism, World Awareness Day is celebrated on Saturday, but organizing a rich calendar of events is not enough, we need to change the mentality and work for a fair inclusion in the world of school and work. This is the message that the municipal administration, the autistic horizon association, the local health authority and the province launched on the occasion of the presentation of the blue month.

“In the province – underlined Marco Armellini, head of child neuropsychiatry – there are around 500 autistic people followed by the ASL, half of them are minors. Only 5% manage to graduate and an even lower percentage find a job. We are working for this. to spread a new culture that also helps entry into the world of work through the opportunities provided by law 68 for the recruitment of people enrolled in protected categories”.

Work and education are certainly fundamental steps, but also that of relationships with others, which is why the Opera Santa Rita Foundation has been organizing the blue trail for 5 years on the San Jacopo path in which this year they participated 70 people. “At each stage – underlined the president Renza Sanesi – we found a warm welcome, this helps our boys in a path of openness towards others”-

Important support also comes from the Municipality of Prato which continues along the path of Autism Friendly shops and the collaboration with Palazzo Pretorio. “There are new shop owners who ask us to participate in training in order to become in the meantime, in collaboration with the Pretorio, we are trying to intensify the appointments that see the boys engaged in the role of artistic guide, having other peers as an audience”.

And to spread the culture of a series of events have been organized throughout the area

Friday 31st March and 1st April at 4.30 pm in Palazzo Pretorio there will be the “Guides for a day” project, a guided tour organized by the Opera Santa Rita Foundation, in which visitors will be invited to discover the museum’s works, which for the occasion will be presented and narrated by guys from the foundation, who have created “ARTE, Guida per tutti”: a project that was born with the aim of expanding opportunities through paths dedicated to those who have a different way of thinking and living, creating a meeting point to bring spaces and heritage of the city, based on the principles of inclusion, opportunity, community and participation. World Autism Awareness Day thus becomes an opportunity for children to create bonds, relationships and socializing at the museum, to get involved and actively participate, becoming themselves spokespersons for the stories of the museum and the city.

Sunday 2nd April at 10 am conclusion of the Blue Trail – Cammino di San Jacopo organized by the Opera Santa Rita Foundation, flash mob in the square and delivery of the certificate of participation in the Council Hall of the Town Hall. The itinerary will then translate into a photographic exhibition, financed by the Municipality of Prato and divided into three days, Friday 5, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May at the Cassero Medievale in viale Galilei, where the students will be able to exhibit photos of the emotions they felt during the path. There will also be a moment of socializing with the children of the Oratorio Sant’Anna.

Information material will be distributed in Piazza de Comune by the Associazione Insieme Autismo. Also on April 2, the Emperor’s Castle and Palazzo Banci Buonamici will be illuminated in blue, as will the Apollo Hall of the Public Assistance Association L’Avvenire. On the same day at 20.45 there will be “Cammina con noi”, a walk starting from the bench in Viale Galilei organized by the Orizzonte Autism Association.

On Tuesday 4th April at 12, Public Assistance L’Avvenire will inaugurate the blue bench.

Friday 28th April at 4.00 pm in the council hall of the town hall the conference “The inclusive city: planning and integration into the world of work” will be held, organized by the Kiwanis Club Association of Prato. The meeting aims to be a round table aimed at schools, public institutions, teacher trainers, representatives of the business world, professional associations, etc. Becoming independent for an autistic boy/girl means giving a chance for a life of their own, because an activity creates a sense of belonging and planning, indispensable elements in the life of human beings. Therefore, also in line with the objective of the Pnrr on quality work inclusion, it is important to reiterate the importance of participation in economic life, which is the best way to guarantee autonomy and social inclusion for people with disabilities, promoting their realization personal life and an independent life path.