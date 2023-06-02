Home » World Bank approves loan to support sustainable rice production in central China province
The World Bank has approved a US$255 million loan to support a program to reduce methane emissions and improve irrigation and drainage services in rice production in central China‘s Hunan province, the bank’s office in China said Thursday. Beijing.

The program, with a total investment of 1.24 billion dollars financed by the organization’s loan and funds from the Chinese government, will help boost climate resilience in rural areas and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in grain production, according to the bank.

During its execution, it will spend five years developing a sustainable model to produce the cereal and will create replicable and scalable knowledge and experiences for China and other producing countries.

Mara Warwick, World Bank Director for China, Mongolia and the Republic of Korea, said the program will provide innovative solutions to promote climate change mitigation in China‘s agricultural sector.

