Home » World Bank estimates ensure that the Paraguayan economy will grow 4.8% in 2023
News

World Bank estimates ensure that the Paraguayan economy will grow 4.8% in 2023

by admin
World Bank estimates ensure that the Paraguayan economy will grow 4.8% in 2023

The placement of Bonds in the local market, awarded a total of USD 55 million, highlighted this Thursday the Vice Minister of Economy, Roberto Mernes.

In the Paraguay Puede program, he explained that the placement of the aforementioned sovereign bonds will take place between the last week of June and the first half of July.

Asked about the state of the economy in our country so far in 2023, Vice Minister Mernes said that according to World Bank estimates and calculations, the Paraguayan economy will have growth of about 4.8% this year.





See also  Cat gets stuck in the chimney of a house, the firefighters have to break the wall to save him

You may also like

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy