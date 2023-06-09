World Bank estimates ensure that the Paraguayan economy will grow 4.8% in 2023

The placement of Bonds in the local market, awarded a total of USD 55 million, highlighted this Thursday the Vice Minister of Economy, Roberto Mernes.

In the Paraguay Puede program, he explained that the placement of the aforementioned sovereign bonds will take place between the last week of June and the first half of July.

Asked about the state of the economy in our country so far in 2023, Vice Minister Mernes said that according to World Bank estimates and calculations, the Paraguayan economy will have growth of about 4.8% this year.