World Bank Group President expected in Lomé

World Bank Group President expected in Lomé

The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass is expected in Lomé at the end of the week. The announcement was made by a press release from the Institution made public on March 28, 2023.

David Malpass will stay from March 29 to 1is April 2023 in Togo to, we are informed, “discuss the strengthening of security and peace, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, access to energy and the importance education, among other regional and global priorities”.

A discussion is planned around the areas of strategic intervention in the country with the President of the Republic of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé as well as the partners. “The exchanges will focus on education, agriculture, in particular the emergency response to food insecurity in West Africa, digital development and social protection. President Malpass will also discuss efforts to build resilience and inclusive growth in Gulf of Guinea countries,” the statement read.

The World Bank Group President will be joined by Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for West and Central Africa, and Sergio Pimenta, Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to Africa.

Before Togo, David Malpass will pass through Niger where a meeting with President Mohamed Bazoum is planned.

The World Bank Group is a long-standing partner in West and Central Africa. Between April 2020 and the end of its last fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the World Bank committed an unprecedented aggregate amount of $28.5 billion for 234 projects in priority sectors. “The International Finance Corporation (IFC), for its part, invested $9.4 billion in 36 African countries in fiscal year 2022, representing its largest annual commitment to the continent,” it said. -we.

Atha Assan

