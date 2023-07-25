World Bank Group program for the recruitment of African student-researchers – Capsud.net

The application process is open – apply now! The application deadline is August 25, 2023.

WASHINGTON, USA, July 25, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-The World Bank Group (WBG) Africa Regions announces the opening of the application process for the WBG program for the 2024 recruitment of student-researchers, doctoral students or recently graduated doctors who are nationals of a country in sub-Saharan Africa. Applications from women are strongly encouraged. The program aims to build the capacity of a new generation of African actors capable of transforming the game in the field of development research and policy-making and contributing to the reduction of poverty in the region.

Only will be taken into account applications from doctoral students or recently graduated doctors (within three years of completion of the doctorate) who are nationals of a country in sub-Saharan Africa. Full eligibility criteria are listed below.

The successful candidates

Spend six months at the World Bank Group headquarters in Washington or one of its country offices to gain hands-on experience. The program requires in-person availability for the period January-June 2024. will be working in research, economic policy, technical assistance services, or lending operations that contribute to the World Bank Group’s goal of ending poverty and promoting overall prosperity.

Click here to apply for the World Bank Group African Research Student Recruitment Program: Apply now!

Opening of the application procedure: July 19, 2023

Closing of the application procedure: August 25, 2023

DETAILS ON THE STUDENT-RESEARCHER RECRUITMENT PROGRAM AFRICAN FROM THE WORLD BANK GROUP

The program is aimed at young, bright African nationals who are PhD students or have recently completed a PhD in areas of interest to the World Bank. Since its creation, the student-researcher recruitment program has proven to be very effective and has enabled the creation of a solid pool of young African talents who plan to pursue a career in development, with an international institution or within a government, a think tank or an African university.

Selected candidates will spend six months at the World Bank Group headquarters in Washington or one of its country offices to gain hands-on experience with the Group’s activities. In particular, they will be associated with the production and dissemination of knowledge, the design of public policies at the national and international levels, as well as the strengthening of institutions aimed at fostering inclusive growth in developing countries. Successful applicants, who will be associated with a wide range of research and innovative initiatives across multiple sectors, will additionally work in research, economic policy, technical assistance services, and lending operations serving the World Bank’s goal of eradicating poverty and promoting overall prosperity.

FULL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Have recently obtained a doctorate (no more than three years) or be enrolled in the final year of preparation for a doctorate Have an excellent command of written and oral English Have strong quantitative and analytical skills Be under 32 years of age at the closing date for applications.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

Step I: a shortlist will be forwarded to the various services of the World Bank Group, depending on the specialization of the candidates. Candidates will be informed of the progress of the process and of their possible pre-selection.

Stage II: the final list of successful candidates will be drawn up in consultation with the various departments of the World Bank Group. All shortlisted candidates will be informed of the outcome of the deliberations. Selected candidates will be notified and, upon acceptance, will be offered a short-term consultancy contract for six months starting in January 2024.

In addition to consultant fees, they will receive a round-trip economy class airfare to Washington or to a World Bank Group office.

