Every year March 3 is celebrated around the world Birth defects day – World Birth Defects Day (WBDD). Among the main objectives, increase awareness of birth defects and inform future parents and health professionals that many defects can be prevented and treated.
First launched on March 3, 2015, the Day was signed up by a large number of organizations around the world.
Increasing knowledge about congenital defects, especially among young people, by enhancing educational activities aimed at improving lifestyles, from before conception and in the prenatal phase, is a priority. The intent is to promote prevention activities useful for minimizing the major risk factors and strengthening the protective factors right from first 1000 days of life some children.
Birth defects, what are they?
Per birth defects (CD) means a large and heterogeneous set of alterations in human development That occur at the time of conception, during pregnancy, or during the life of the individual, and lead to problems in the development of the body or in the functioning of organs and biological molecules.
They understand:
- malformations
- congenital disabilities (motor, sensory, cognitive)
- genetic diseases. The diagnosis of congenital defect, therefore due to alterations that occurred before birth, can be made during pregnancy (through prenatal diagnosis), at the time of birth or in the first years of life.
Facts and figures on birth defects
The overall frequency of birth defects is estimated to be around 5-6% of those born. These conditions affect approximately 8 million children in the world every year, 20-25,000 in Italy.
Congenital defects represent in many countries, including Italy, one of the leading causes of death under 5 years of age.
The children who survive can have a good quality of life with appropriate treatment and care, yet many are at risk of some long-term disability or suboptimal quality of life.
Congenital defects represent a relevant condition in public health.
Prevention
To promote the health of children, from birth to adulthood, parents can do a lot, together with health professionals, from before pregnancy and during the “first thousand days of life”ie in the period between conception and the first two years of the child’s life.
Many birth defects can be avoided or decreased in their frequency and severity. It is necessary that the man and the woman, both involved and responsible in the process of building the health of the child, prepare for conception by paying due attention to their state of health and to the actions that can best protect it, with particular attention to :
-
healthy lifestyles (varied and balanced diet, elimination of smoking and alcohol, adequate and regular physical activity)
-
supplementation with folic acid since before conception
-
avoid or reduce exposure to teratogenic and genotoxic agents (drugs, infectious agents, environmental and occupational xenobiotics).
It is therefore a set of actions useful for building the health baggage of the child to be born.
It is also important that the expectant mother:
-
consult your doctor for a careful examination assessment of vaccination status in anticipation of pregnancy, with particular attention to rubella, measles, mumps and chickenpox; test immunity to toxoplasmosis by implementing appropriate preventive measures, if necessary
- currency with your trusted doctor from before conception, if any ongoing therapiesas well as your health conditions, if you suffer from diabetes, epilepsy, thyroid disease, hypertension, obesity or other chronic diseases.
Newborn Screenings
The newborn screenings represent an important secondary health prevention intervention that allows the early diagnosis of a broad spectrum of congenital diseases. The purpose of neonatal screening programs is, in fact, to promptly diagnose congenital diseases for which specific therapeutic interventions are available which, if undertaken before the onset of symptoms, are able to significantly improve the prognosis of the disease and the quality of life of patients, avoiding serious disabilities (mental and/or growth retardation, serious permanent damage) and, in some cases, even death.
In Italy the newborn screenings are guaranteed and free for all new born, in respect of DPCM January 12, 2017 (article 38, paragraph 2) updating the essential levels of assistance (LEA) which provides for “the necessary and appropriate services for the early diagnosis of congenital diseases provided for by current legislation and good clinical practice, including those for the early diagnosis of congenital deafness and of congenital cataractas well as those for the early diagnosis of hereditary metabolic diseases identified by decree of the Minister of Health in implementation of article 1, paragraph 229, of the law of 27 December 2013, n. 147, within the limits and in the manner defined by the same decree”.
To learn more consult