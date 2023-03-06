Every year March 3 is celebrated around the world Birth defects day – World Birth Defects Day (WBDD). Among the main objectives, increase awareness of birth defects and inform future parents and health professionals that many defects can be prevented and treated.

First launched on March 3, 2015, the Day was signed up by a large number of organizations around the world.

Increasing knowledge about congenital defects, especially among young people, by enhancing educational activities aimed at improving lifestyles, from before conception and in the prenatal phase, is a priority. The intent is to promote prevention activities useful for minimizing the major risk factors and strengthening the protective factors right from first 1000 days of life some children.

Birth defects, what are they?



Per birth defects (CD) means a large and heterogeneous set of alterations in human development That occur at the time of conception, during pregnancy, or during the life of the individual, and lead to problems in the development of the body or in the functioning of organs and biological molecules.

They understand:

malformations

congenital disabilities (motor, sensory, cognitive)

(motor, sensory, cognitive) genetic diseases. The diagnosis of congenital defect, therefore due to alterations that occurred before birth, can be made during pregnancy (through prenatal diagnosis), at the time of birth or in the first years of life.

Facts and figures on birth defects



The overall frequency of birth defects is estimated to be around 5-6% of those born. These conditions affect approximately 8 million children in the world every year, 20-25,000 in Italy.

Congenital defects represent in many countries, including Italy, one of the leading causes of death under 5 years of age.

The children who survive can have a good quality of life with appropriate treatment and care, yet many are at risk of some long-term disability or suboptimal quality of life.

Congenital defects represent a relevant condition in public health.