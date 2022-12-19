Home News World champions: the fans welcome the Imoco panthers at the Tessera airport
News

World champions: the fans welcome the Imoco panthers at the Tessera airport

by admin
World champions: the fans welcome the Imoco panthers at the Tessera airport

Flags, banners, chants: “Champions of the world“, this is how the Panthers of Prosecco Doc Imoco were welcomed at the Tessera airport, disembarked at 9 in the morning after the flight from Istanbul.

A hundred fans waiting for Wolosz and his companions, with the captain raising the cup for the Gialloblù supporters, Marina Lubian in a whisper to receive the compliments, the president Piero Garbellotto proud of the Club World Cup title.

Conegliano woke up with the world title, and with the mvp of the tournament: Bella Haak got off the plane with braids: «The team won, the credit belongs to everyone», are the words hidden by a shy smile of the Swedish.

World champions! Imoco Conegliano wins the Club World Cup

Mirco Cavallin

“We’ve accomplished a real feat, I’m proud to coach these girls, these women”» says Daniele Santarelli, two dark circles like this after the night of celebrations, but already ready for the next match (Wednesday in France against Mulhouse in the Champions League), while Asia Wolosz never stops raising trophies: «Yes, I’m really good at this».

For the panthers, after a sleepless night following the celebrations after the 3-1 draw in Antalya against Paola Egonu’s Vakifbank, it will be a day once again destined for celebrations and relaxation, before setting off again towards the next goal.

Imoco World Champion: the match point and the fans’ party at the Luci Bar in San Vendemiano

news/festa_tifosi_imoco_aeroporto_tessera_mondiali_volley-12421635/&el=player_ex_12420399″>

See also  Covid-19, the situation as of June 14 of infections and vaccines in Valle d'Aosta

You may also like

Arson in the Cpr of Brindisi, a migrant...

From tomorrow, a new wave of cold air...

Carabinieri, presented the first calendar in Friulian

Guangzhou is expected to reach the peak of...

Elderly injured in Casera Erte: rescue by helicopter

Expert Interpretation: How to distinguish between “Fuyang” and...

The center-right decides the candidate in Lazio, Francesco...

Mao Weiming presided over the provincial government executive...

Festive lights in Bolzano – Paolo Morando

Beijing strictly prohibits medical institutions from refusing transportation,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy