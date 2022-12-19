Flags, banners, chants: “Champions of the world“, this is how the Panthers of Prosecco Doc Imoco were welcomed at the Tessera airport, disembarked at 9 in the morning after the flight from Istanbul.

A hundred fans waiting for Wolosz and his companions, with the captain raising the cup for the Gialloblù supporters, Marina Lubian in a whisper to receive the compliments, the president Piero Garbellotto proud of the Club World Cup title.

Conegliano woke up with the world title, and with the mvp of the tournament: Bella Haak got off the plane with braids: «The team won, the credit belongs to everyone», are the words hidden by a shy smile of the Swedish.



World champions! Imoco Conegliano wins the Club World Cup Mirco Cavallin December 18, 2022

“We’ve accomplished a real feat, I’m proud to coach these girls, these women”» says Daniele Santarelli, two dark circles like this after the night of celebrations, but already ready for the next match (Wednesday in France against Mulhouse in the Champions League), while Asia Wolosz never stops raising trophies: «Yes, I’m really good at this».

For the panthers, after a sleepless night following the celebrations after the 3-1 draw in Antalya against Paola Egonu’s Vakifbank, it will be a day once again destined for celebrations and relaxation, before setting off again towards the next goal.