World Climate Conference – Two-week consultations started in the run-up to COP28

Preparations are being made in Bonn for the COP28, which is to take place in Dubai from November 30th to December 12th. (Christoph Driessen/dpa)

The world community is sleepwalking towards an abyss, Morgan said, referring to the IPCC’s latest report that far greater efforts are needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. You need a clear roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels. On the initiative of Chancellor Scholz, Germany has already set up the so-called “Climate Club”, in which the G7 countries also participate.

Greenpeace boss Kaiser criticized that in Germany climate crisis deniers and skeptics played in the discussion about the heating law for a limited time. The course must be set now. The situation in the implementation of the Paris climate agreement is still that global CO2 emissions are far too high, Kaiser told the German Press Agency. Despite all efforts, emissions continue to rise. Kaiser proposes a speed limit in Germany as an immediate measure. You have to get out of fossil fuel combustion quickly and you need a policy that makes bold laws.

Criticism of COP28 host Dubai

In Bonn, environmental organizations criticized the host of COP28, the United Arab Emirates. Germanwatch’s head of international climate policy, Ryfisch, said everything indicated that Dubai would try to massively push its agenda to extend the age of oil and gas. The Emirates Industry Minister, Al Jaber, said his country was interested in a result that was “balanced and ambitious”.

The event in Bonn is considered a small climate conference. Government delegates and officials set agendas, among other things, paving the way for possible compromises. The focus should also be on the global inventory of climate protection, which is taking place for the first time.

Jung (CDU): Climate targets must also be met in Germany

Deputy CDU chairman Jung expressed concern about progress in global climate protection. Jung said on Deutschlandfunk that a breakthrough had been achieved in 2015 with the Paris Agreement. Nevertheless, the reductions in emissions that are necessary have not yet been achieved globally. It is about meeting the targets in Germany as well. The federal government wants to soften the climate protection law. In March, the SPD, Greens and FDP agreed to amend the climate protection law. According to this, the annual targets for greenhouse gas emissions, for example for the transport sector and the building sector, should be able to be offset against each other. With regard to the heating transition, Jung emphasized that the way the traffic light coalition and especially the Greens proceeded here endangers acceptance among the population.

The UN climate conference in Dubai takes place from November 30th to December 12th.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 6th, 2023.