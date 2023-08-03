World Cup 2023: debacle, catastrophe – failure? – DW – 08/03/2023

Defender Chantal Hagel, disappointed, kneels on the grass at Brisbane StadiumCredit: DAN PELED/REUTERS

“Debacle”, “catastrophe”, “failure” – the German football men had to put up with heavy criticism after their World Cup last December in Qatar. For the second time in a row they had failed in the preliminary round, and there was no trace of the former world class.

German women have also dominated international football for decades, have been European champions eight times and world champions twice. The last big

However, the title, the Olympic victory in 2016, was seven years ago.

And now the World Cup in the preliminary round. In a group with soccer midgets from Morocco, Colombia and South Korea. After a strong start, the strong slackening followed: 6-0 against the North Africans in their first appearance at the World Cup, 1-2 against Colombia, 1-1 in the all-important final group game against South Korea. Not enough because at the same time Morocco managed a small 1-0 miracle against the Colombians.

Harmless, unimaginative, wrong match plan

The German team seemed harmless at this World Cup in Australia and New Zealand when it encountered resistance. Against highly motivated and hard-working Colombians, it was hardly possible to create chances. Nor against tactically excellent South Koreans. “We didn’t get what we could on the pitch,” said offensive player Jule Brand after the final whistle in Brisbane, Lena Oberdorf analyzed the draw almost identically.

But how far is it with the ability? Alexandra Popp is still top in the autumn of her career, Lena Oberdorf certainly too, as well as Marina Hegering, who, however, missed the first two games in Australia due to injury and played her last tournament in the national jersey anyway. And otherwise? A lot of advance praise, little performance.

That was already indicated in the preparation. Against Vietnam, the team of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg choked themselves to a narrow victory, a little later, in the last test, they even had to admit defeat to Zambia. In addition, there were now a few injuries, especially in defence.

No problems for South Korea

Apparently there was no clear match plan. Just relying on Alexandra Popp’s header power is not enough if you want to win titles. The change in tactics made shortly before the end also came too late. With the exception of substitute Sydney Lohmann, Germany didn’t cause any problems, South Korea’s coach Colin Bell said in an interview after the game. And he sounded full of pity for the former football superpower.

“We showed heart, but the performance in the three games wasn’t enough,” said Voss-Tecklenburg, visibly shocked. You have to face it now, “primarily in my person”.

Personnel or system failure?

So the national coach is questioning herself. And that’s good. open-ended. A meticulous, relentless review is required. And it has to go much deeper, not just including the last few months and the tactics or formation in this tournament, but the basic training of the youngsters. Corrections may not pay off on the field for several years.

Women’s football in Germany doesn’t deserve to be treated with kid gloves, and it wouldn’t get it any further either. Now that it has arrived in the media and in society, the protagonists have to put up with the same questions as the men did after their disappointment in Qatar. Nevertheless, to describe them as “losers” would not do them justice – like Hansi Flick’s team. The system that has rested on its laurels for too long has failed.