World Cup 2023, Kiwis defeated Tigers by 8 wickets

Web Desk: In the 11th match of ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first in the 11th match of the World Cup in Chennai, India.

Batting first, the Bangladeshi team scored 245 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

The opening batsmen of the Tigers failed, Laton Das was dismissed without opening his account on the first ball while Tanzid Hasan 6, Mehdi Hasan Miraz 30 and Najamul Hasan returned to the pavilion after scoring 7 runs. The partnership of captain Shakib-ul-Hasan and Mushfiq-ul-Rahim supported the team, but Shakib-ul-Hasan 40 and Mushfiq-ul-Rahim got out after playing a remarkable innings of 66 runs with the help of 2 sixes and 6 fours.

Bangladesh’s seventh wicket fell at a total of 180 runs when Tawheed Hardoy was caught for 13 runs, Mahmudullah remained not out with 41 runs. In reply, New Zealand easily achieved the target of 246 runs in the 43rd over for the loss of 2 wickets, captain Kane Williamson with 78 runs and Daryl Mitchell with 89 runs. The Kiwis’ opening was also betrayed. Richan Ravindra returned to the pavilion for a total score of only 12 runs. He retired after scoring 78 runs. Remember, in the 11th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand defeated the rival Bangladesh team by 8 wickets.

