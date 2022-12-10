Listen to the audio version of the article

“Before the match, I told my players that we had to write history for Africa. And now I’m very, very happy.” Thus at the end of the game, after beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals of Qatar 2022, the coach of Morocco, Walid Regragui, expressed all his joy for an historic goal: for the first time an African team has reached the semifinals of the World Cup. “We beat another great team,” said the coach.

Celebrations in Italian cities

The victory of the African team caused celebrations to explode in Milan, where hundreds of people poured into the centre, especially in Corso Buenos Aires, where traffic was diverted. Celebrations similar to those that took place after the victory over Spain, with firecrackers and fireworks. Same enthusiasm in Turin, where, according to initial estimates, around eight thousand people took to the streets. With red smoke bombs, flags, fireworks, firecrackers, together with T-shirts, hats and scarves with the team colors, they parade in procession, shouting and singing with joy and playing drums and car horns, from Barriera di Milano, a district to the north of the city, up to Porta Palazzo, towards the centre. Many young people and whole families, despite the cold and foggy evening. The police are monitoring the situation and there are currently no reports of incidents.

Morocco fans celebrate Morocco’s victory against Portugal at the Qatar Soccer World Cup, Milan December 10, 2022. ANSA/MATTEO CORNER

Even Piazza Maggiore in Bologna is invaded by Moroccan flags and by many people who are showing irrepressible joy for the historic qualification of the national team. In the square, the celebration is not only of the Moroccan community, but of the whole African one. Even many Italians celebrate together with the Moroccans and congratulate them.

Honking of horns and carousels of fans also in Florence, with cars on the riversides up to the historic center and on foot between the Santa Maria Novella station, Piazza del Duomo and Piazza della Repubblica. Joy for the qualification also in Lucca and in the province. In Viareggio, both in the Promenade and on the seaside avenues and squares, the community of Moroccan immigrants demonstrated by lighting smoke bombs and waving their national flag.

Congratulations from Elon Musk

“Congratulations Morocco”: also Elon Musk, obviously on twitter, celebrates the historic qualification of the African national team to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. The tycoon posted the phrase, accompanied by four flags of the African national team and was immediately retweeted by thousands of users, including the official one of Fifa, the International Football Federation. After Morocco’s 1-0 victory in the quarter-final match against Portugal, there were many, including many Italians, who expressed their joy on social networks, which are counterbalanced by the often ironic greetings, for the elimination of the Lusitanians and the consequent closure of Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup adventure.