World Cup, Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs

Web Desk: In the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands won the second victory in the event by defeating the Bangladesh team by 87 runs.

In the match played in the Indian city of Calcutta, the winning team won the toss and decided to bat and scored 229 runs in the allotted 50 overs, giving the Tigers a target of 230 runs for victory.

In reply, Bangladesh XI pushed hard for victory but the entire team collapsed for a total score of 142 in the 43rd over.

Along with this, it was the second major success of the Netherlands in the mega event. In pursuit of the target, the Bangladesh team suffered from difficulties, opener Litan Das 3, Tanzid Hasan scored 15 runs and returned to the pavilion. Mehdi Hasan Mirza was the most prominent batsman with 35 runs while Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman played an innings of 20 and 20 runs respectively.

Kieran took the most 4 wickets on behalf of the Netherlands, De Lied took 2 while Aryan Dutt, Van Beek and Colin Ackerman got 1 wicket each.

