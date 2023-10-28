Home » World Cup, Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs
News

World Cup, Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs

by admin
World Cup, Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs

Web Desk: In the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands won the second victory in the event by defeating the Bangladesh team by 87 runs.
In the match played in the Indian city of Calcutta, the winning team won the toss and decided to bat and scored 229 runs in the allotted 50 overs, giving the Tigers a target of 230 runs for victory.
In reply, Bangladesh XI pushed hard for victory but the entire team collapsed for a total score of 142 in the 43rd over.
Along with this, it was the second major success of the Netherlands in the mega event. In pursuit of the target, the Bangladesh team suffered from difficulties, opener Litan Das 3, Tanzid Hasan scored 15 runs and returned to the pavilion. Mehdi Hasan Mirza was the most prominent batsman with 35 runs while Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman played an innings of 20 and 20 runs respectively.
Kieran took the most 4 wickets on behalf of the Netherlands, De Lied took 2 while Aryan Dutt, Van Beek and Colin Ackerman got 1 wicket each.

See also  admirable! 92-year-old grandmother sells clothes on the street and pays off 20.77 million debts in 10 years

You may also like

The New Fast Train Connects Orlando and Miami,...

They intended to invite FARC dissidents to install...

The Second National Postdoctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition...

Fire in Ebelsberg: Fire brigade rescued 2 cats...

Newspaper: Saudi pressure on the UAE and Bahrain...

War in Ukraine: Executions, Battles, and Evacuations as...

They denounce a possible plot in the “capture”...

Hundreds demonstrate against the “lateral thinker” rally in...

1445 ” ” |

24 Cuban Migrants Discovered in Mexican Motel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy