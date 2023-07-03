Home » World Cup Qualifying Round, Oman defeated by Netherlands
World Cup Qualifying Round, Oman defeated by Netherlands

World Cup Qualifying Round, Oman defeated by Netherlands

Harare (Web Desk) Before the start of the ICC World Cup 2023, the series of qualifying round matches continues, in the 25th match of the Super 6 round in Harare, the best match was played between the Netherlands and Oman, which many experts said. Appreciated and declared the best match. The Oman team won the toss and decided to field which proved to be wrong, the Netherlands team scored 362 runs for 7 wickets in the stipulated 48 overs, in which the opening batsman Vikramajit Singh added 110 runs for Oman. The bowlers made a good attack. After him, Max Ovid, who played at one-down position, returned to Poland on 97 runs, so he was a victim of nervous nineties. In reply, the Oman team managed to score 246 runs for 6 wickets in 44 overs. On his behalf, Ian Khan added 109 runs while remaining not out.

