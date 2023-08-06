Home » World cycling championships: Ganna triumphs in pursuit, bronze Milan – News
Triumph of Filippo Ganna in the individual pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. The champion from Verbania won the gold medal beating the Briton Daniel Bigham by just 54 thousandths and thus conquering his sixth world success in the specialty. Another blue also climbed the world podium, the Friulian Jonathan Milan, who clearly imposed himself in the finals for the bronze which saw him opposed to the Portuguese Ivo Oliveira.

