World Cycling Championships: Viviani takes bronze in the Elimination race – News

0
Another medal for Italy at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Elia Viviani conquered it, finishing the Elimination race in third place and thus confirming himself on the podium of the specialty in which he was the defending double world champion. The British Ethan Vernon succeeded the Venetian champion, while the silver medal went to the Canadian Dylan Bibic.
Another medal for Italy at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Elia Viviani conquered it, finishing the Elimination race in third place and thus confirming himself on the podium of the specialty in which he was the defending double world champion. The British Ethan Vernon succeeded the Venetian champion, while the silver medal went to the Canadian Dylan Bibic.
breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
See also Shanghai Bund lights out, Sichuan starts the most advanced energy supply warning | Turn off lighting | High temperature and drought | Sichuan warning