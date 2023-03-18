news/diskussion-demokratien-unter-druck-strategien-gegen-die-extreme-rechte-in-europa-und-lateinamerika-29-03-16-uhr-taz-kantine/” onclick=”javascript:window.open(this.dataset.href, ”, ‘menubar=no,toolbar=no,resizable=yes,scrollbars=yes,height=600,width=600’);return false;”>Facebook

The plans for a Reichsbürger putsch in Germany and the storming of the “Square of the Three Powers” in Brasília make it clear in which The extent to which democratic systems are being fought both in Europe and in Latin America. This does not happen independently of each other: The The extreme right networks globally, spreads counter-proposals to liberal values ​​and puts democrats under pressure to legitimize themselves.

Will the much-vaunted common values ​​on both sides of the Atlantic soon be completely different? Or can the »representational crisis« even be used as an opportunity to strengthen our democracies? What can we learn from each other to find connected, progressive solutions?

WE WANT TO TALK TO YOU ABOUT THIS, AS WELL AS TO:

ELISABETH KAISERMdB_, _Speaker of the working group strategies against right-wing extremism of the SPD parliamentary group

PABLO STEFANONIHistoriker, Chefredakteur der Zeitschrift _New Society _und Author von »_Did the rebellion turn to the right?_«

(2021, Eng. “Has the Rebellion Moved to the Right?”)

NIKLAS FRANCES, journalist and author of the book »_Brazil uber Alles? Bolsonaro and the right-wing revolt« _(2022)

Moderation: BELEN DIAZsociologist at the Latin America Institute of the Freie Universität Berlin with a research focus on the renewal of

Latin American rights

PLACE: TAZ CANTEEN, FRIEDRICHSTR. 21, 10969, BERLIN

THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN GERMAN AND SPANISH WITH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSLATION.

An event of the Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation as part of the Latin America-Caribbean Week organized by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) in Berlin.

REGISTRATION BY 28.3.2023 IS REQUESTED. CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION.

ABOUT THE FES IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

The Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation has represented the values ​​of social democracy in Latin America and the Caribbean for over 50 years. Through its network of 17 offices, it campaigns for social justice, democracy, peace and international solidarity in 19 countries in the region. Partners are political parties, parliaments, trade unions, media and civil society groups.

Discussion | Democracies under pressure: Strategies against the extreme right in Europe and Latin America 03/29 4 p.m by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.