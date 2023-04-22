World Earth Day丨”Beautiful China, I am an actor” – Longjiang river and lake tour activity launched

The 22nd is the 54th World Earth Day. The “Beautiful China, I am an actor” jointly sponsored by the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment and Heilongjiang Daily Newspaper Group-Longjiang River and Lake Tour was launched on the banks of the Songhua River in Harbin.

According to the activity arrangement, from April 22 to May 21, reporters from Heilongjiang Daily Newspaper Group, China Environment News Agency, Heilongjiang Radio and Television Station and other units formed an interview group to go to the Songhua River Basin, Heilongjiang River Basin, Wusuli River Basin, Suifen River, Xing Rivers and lakes such as Kaihu Lake and Jingbo Lake, through listening to introductions, concentrated interviews, and field research, etc., have provided excellent examples of the comprehensive management of the water ecological environment in our province, the regulation and management of sewage outlets entering the river, and the treatment of black and odorous water bodies. Conduct publicity reports.

Launch ceremony site

“For a long time, the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have regarded water environment protection and governance as the top priority of the construction of a green Longjiang River, emphasizing that we must resolutely implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, protect the “Mother River” of the Songhua River like protecting our eyes, and create The most beautiful water-friendly environment for the people.” At the launching ceremony, Liu Wei, secretary of the party group and director of the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, introduced the significance of this event, and the vivid practice of publicizing and reporting the protection of rivers and lakes in Heilongjiang and the construction of beautiful rivers and lakes Let the whole society participate in the construction of beautiful rivers and lakes, beautiful Longjiang River, and beautiful China, and let the whole people share the beautiful life of green mountains and clear waters.

Flag ceremony

In recent years, our province has continued to improve the water quality of rivers and lakes, striving to turn the shorelines of rivers and lakes into beautiful landscapes, and constantly satisfying the people’s yearning for a beautiful ecological environment. In 2022, our province promoted the implementation of a major environmental and people’s livelihood project focusing on the main stream of the Songhua River-the investigation and rectification of the sewage outlets entering the river in the whole province. It has achieved full coverage of investigations, full closed-loop supervision, and large-scale governance of the system, with remarkable results in pollution control. By the end of 2022, the proportion of excellent surface water bodies in the province will increase by 14.1 percentage points year-on-year, and the water quality of rivers and lakes in the province, including the main stream of the Songhua River, will reach the best level in history.

Reporter: Wu Yuxi Trainee Reporter: Liang Jinchi; Photography: Jing Tianxu; Video: Jing Tianxu Liang Jinchi